Acapulco Joe’s owner says he is slowly getting better after he was attacked during dine and dash downtown

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – It has been one week since a customer attacked the owner of a popular downtown restaurant, leaving him badly beaten. The victim, Grant Redmond tells FOX59 News he is slowly getting better.

“It took me awhile to get better,” said Redmond.

Redmond is covered in bruises with staples in his head as he recovers from emergency brain surgery.

“It was hard for me to wake up at first. I’m better now. I can talk a little bit,” said Redmond.

He was brutally beaten by a customer after a dine and dash at his downtown restaurant, Acapulco Joe’s.

“He hit me in the eyes and the head. I did not do anything to him,” said Redmond.

Maurice Dunlap was arrested for the attack.

“He was very mean,” said Redmond.

Investigators say Dunlap ran out of the restaurant without paying his bill. When Redmond followed him outside, police say Dunlap beat him so badly he was knocked unconscious. Witnesses say he then continued to throw punches while he was on the ground.

“He very nearly killed Grant,” said the victim's partner Bob Plank.

Grant was rushed to the hospital for immediate brain surgery. Doctors removed part of his skull…and were not sure if he was going to make it.

“I do not have anything to say to Maurice he does not deserve my attention,” said Plank.

Dunlap was taken into custody. The convicted felon was already wanted on a long list of charges like aggravated battery, theft, and attempted fraud. He now faces even more.

“His past shows that he will do this again and next time someone will probably die,” said Plank.

Redmond says he wants to thank everyone for the support during his recovery.