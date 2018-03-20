× Winter Storm Warning, advisories in place for several Indiana counties

A Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service. The warning and advisories will be in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A strong area of low pressure over eastern Kentucky has spread snow over the southeastern part of the state. Snow will spread east to west across Indiana this evening and overnight.

A 1-2″ accumulation can be expected for Indianapolis with much higher amounts east.

West of U.S. 31 not much snow will fall.

The heaviest snow will fall overnight and the snow will taper off during the day Wednesday.

Snow will fall through Wednesday morning.

Rain will mix with snow at times this evening.

The heaviest snow will fall over southeast Indiana.

Rain and snow will spread across the state this evening.

Snow will cover most of central Indiana by 11pm.

Heavy snow is likely after Midnight.

Temperatures will be below freezing for the morning drive.

Snow will continue through the morning drive.

Snow will begin to taper off by mid-morning.

Snow will end by lunchtime.