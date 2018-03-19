× Michigan man arrested on Indiana Toll Road after ISP finds drugs in car

STUBUEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Cassopolis, Michigan man was arrested by Indiana State Police (ISP) on drug charges after a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road early Saturday morning.

ISP says a white GMC Yukon was stopped for a moving violation as it was travelling westbound on the Indiana Toll Road just about nine miles west of the Angola exit.

As the trooper spoke to the driver, identified as Kondwani Bethea, 34, he smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

After asking for assistance from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle search was conducted and officers located two glass jars that contained approximately a half-ounce of suspected marijuana and a container that contained approximately one gram of suspected cocaine.

Authorities also found a container with several unidentified pills in it as well as a small bag of suspected psilocybin mushrooms.

Bethea was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Steuben County Jail.