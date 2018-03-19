Gov. Holcomb orders special legislative session in May to address unresolved topics

UPDATE: Gov. Holcomb has called for a special legislative session in May for lawmakers to deal with unresolved issues.

Original story:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Governor Eric Holcomb is addressing the chaotic end to the Indiana legislative session. Lawmakers were left scrambling last week and failed to pass a number of key bills, including a proposal to address school safety.

The governor asked for an immediate $5 million dollars for school security which wasn’t approved.

House Bill 1230 would’ve added money for grants to help schools take measures such as employ a school resource officer, conduct a threat assessments and Purchase equipment to restrict access to the school or expedite the notification of first responders. It would have also required the Department of Education to conduct audits of safety plans, and allowed schools access to low-interest loans for security upgrades.

Today, we could learn whether the governor is considering calling a special session. If he calls lawmakers back to the Statehouse for a special session, it could cost the state $30,000 per day, according to our partners at the IndyStar.

If they hold a special session, lawmakers will also probably look at the autonomous vehicle bill.