Cool spell set to arrive with spring just around the corner

We had an absolutely perfect Sunday and I’m sure many of us would agree that we’d like to put that Sunday weather on repeat. Unfortunately, that perfect blue sky is going to exit.

The good news is that the temperatures will climb a bit into the 50s for our Monday. Monday afternoon will become more windy after 1 p.m. and we’ll try to overcome the dry air to bring in some rain.

After midnight, that rain will transition into a wintry mix and snow by Tuesday morning. Not expecting major issues from the snow, but it’ll be a system to watch as accumulations aren’t out of the question.

The second half of the weekend looks to stay below average but dry until we hit the weekend.

Tuesday will be the statewide tornado drill. Tweet us your "Safe Place Selfies!"