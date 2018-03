× Colts sign TE Eric Ebron

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts added a piece to their offensive puzzle by signing free-agent tight end Eric Ebron.

The team did not announce contract details, but NFL Network reported Erbron signed a two-year deal worth a maximum of $15 million with incentives.

Erbron, 24, was a first-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2014. In four seasons with the Lions he registered 186 receptions, 2,070 yards and 11 touchdowns.

This story will be updated.