× Colder temperatures, freezing rain and snow to start Spring in central Indiana

Spring begins Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. but we are not done with winter weather yet. Our morning will begin with a freezing rain and rain mix before changing to light rain.

Gusty northwest winds will bring colder air in for the afternoon and high temperatures will only reach into the 40s.

Light snow will spread across the southeastern part of the state Tuesday night. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday and a 1-3″ snow accumulation can be expected.

We’ll have a dry Thursday and Friday before rain moves in for the weekend.

Spring begins Tuesday afternoon.

Rain develops this evening.

Freezing rain will mix with rain by 3am.

The heaviest wintry mix will fall south of I-70.

We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for part of the state Tuesday through Wednesday.

Light snow will develop Tuesday night.

Light snow will continue through Wednesday.

We’ll have a dry Thursday and Friday.

Rain will develop Saturday.

Rain will continue through Sunday.