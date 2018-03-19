× Another explosion injures 2 in Texas capital; cause unclear

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Two people have been injured in another explosion in Texas’ capital, and police are not saying if it was caused by a package bomb like the three that detonated earlier this month elsewhere in the city.

The latest blast occurred Sunday night in a suburban neighborhood known as Travis Country in southwest Austin–far from the previous three that were all in residential areas in the eastern part of the city.

Investigators didn’t immediately confirm what caused it. But police Chief Brian Manley repeated previously issued warnings for residents not to touch any unexpected packages left at their homes.

Two men in their 20s were hurt in the latest blast. Police said they were hospitalized with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.