Uber apologizes after customers have problems using St. Patrick’s Day promo code

Posted 3:21 pm, March 18, 2018, by , Updated at 03:28PM, March 18, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Uber apologized in a statement Sunday after Indianapolis customers experienced problems while trying to take advantage of a St. Patrick’s Day promotion.

In an effort to prevent people from drinking and driving, the company announced last week that customers could receive free rides up to $15 if they used the promo code “INDYSTPATS” on Saturday. But many people instead received error messages saying “promotion redemption limit exceeded” after hitting submit.

The company’s original announcement did not mention a limit to the free ride promotion.

Uber issued the following statement regarding the issues:

“We are grateful that so many in the Indianapolis area planned ahead and chose to ride with Uber while celebrating the holiday. We anticipated for a lot of people to use this discount, and we prepared for the demand based on some of our busiest days in the market.”

“Our team is going back to understand what we can do to help ensure we meet the expectations of our riders in the future and apologize to anyone if they were unable to use the promo code.”

