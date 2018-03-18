× Purdue tops Butler 76-73 to advance to Sweet 16

DETROIT, Mich. – Purdue hung on to beat intrastate rival Butler 76-73 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to advance to next weekend’s Sweet 16.

Vincent Edwards led the Boilers with 20 points, while Kelan Martin paced the Dawgs with 29 points.

Purdue was nursing a two-point lead late when Dakota Mathias hit a clutch three-pointer to put the Boilers up five with 17 seconds left to play. Kamar Baldwin had a shot to tie the game as time expired, but his shot bounced off the rim.

The Bulldogs got off to a great start, leading by as many as nine in the first half before Edwards helped rally the Boilermakers before the break.

Carsen Edwards hit two free throws with just under three minutes to play in the first half to give Purdue its first lead.

The Boilers led by four at halftime, then extended their lead to 10 midway through the second.

Purdue big man Isaac Haas warmed up after fracturing his right elbow in the Boilers’ first round win, but didn’t play after officials didn’t clear his elbow brace.

Purdue will now face Texas Tech in the East region semifinals Friday night in Boston.