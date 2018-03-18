Kiosks for international travelers added to Indianapolis airport

Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis International Airport has added two kiosks intended to move some international travelers through customs more quickly.

Airport officials say the new Global Entry kiosks will save low-risk, pre-approved international travelers valuable time by moving them through the airport’s customs area more swiftly.

The kiosks opened this month, two months before the airport’s inaugural nonstop trans-Atlantic flight to Paris, in May.

James Moore is the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Indianapolis port director. He says the kiosks are benefiting “the traveling public and the local business community.”

To use the kiosks, travelers must complete an application online through the federal agency’s Trusted Traveler Program .

Applicants pay a non-refundable, $100 per-person fee that’s payable online at the time of the application’s submission. The program’s membership is good for five years.

