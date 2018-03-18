IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - How will this year's legislative session be remembered? And what about the controversial late-night finish to this year's session?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Christina Hale, Mike Murphy, Jennifer Wagner and Tony Samuel discuss this week's top stories, including the latest shakeup in the Trump administration, and several other items making news here in the state of Indiana:

Todd Rokita's decision to skip the Indiana Debate Commission's scheduled debate next month for the Republican candidates for U.S. Senate

A new report that uncovered some potentially damaging information for Diego Morales, one of the candidates looking to replace Rokita in Congress

Morales' campaign manager issued a statement late this week, saying "(the campaign) strongly disputes the AP story and stands by everything in Diego's biography. It's nothing more than an poorly researched opposition dump designed to tear down a guy who is outworking everyone else in this campaign."