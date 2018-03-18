IN Focus: Carson responds to backlash over controversial meeting

Posted 9:41 am, March 18, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS – Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) is facing some backlash over a meeting he and other lawmakers held with Louis Farrakhan, with some calling on Carson to condemn many of Farrakhan’s controversial remarks.

In the video above, hear a portion of our interview with Rep. Carson, plus IndyStar columnist Tim Swarens talks about his recent discussion with Carson.

We also discuss the controversy with IN Focus panelists Jennifer Wagner, Christina Hale, Mike Murphy and Tony Samuel.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s