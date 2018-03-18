× IN Focus: Carson responds to backlash over controversial meeting

INDIANAPOLIS – Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) is facing some backlash over a meeting he and other lawmakers held with Louis Farrakhan, with some calling on Carson to condemn many of Farrakhan’s controversial remarks.

In the video above, hear a portion of our interview with Rep. Carson, plus IndyStar columnist Tim Swarens talks about his recent discussion with Carson.

We also discuss the controversy with IN Focus panelists Jennifer Wagner, Christina Hale, Mike Murphy and Tony Samuel.