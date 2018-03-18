Custodian stole South Carolina students’ money during walkout, sheriff says

COLUMBIA, S.C. – After students walked out of a South Carolina high school to protest gun violence Wednesday, a custodian stayed inside and allegedly helped herself to their belongings, according to WLTX.

Aisha Evans, 32, faces three counts of petit larceny after stealing money from several Richland Northeast High School Students, according to authorities.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Evans rifled through three book bags left in a classroom and took $180 in cash.

Lott said deputies arrested Evans after school administrators and a school resource officer investigated the missing money.

Evans has since been fired from her job with the custodial company, Service Solutions, school officials told WIS.

She was charged and taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.