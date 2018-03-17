West side shooting leaves one person dead, a second person critical

Posted 8:17 pm, March 17, 2018, by , Updated at 09:06PM, March 17, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS–One person is dead and a second person critical following a shooting Saturday evening on the city’s west side.  Around 7:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to the 1400 block of Tremont Street.  Medics found a male in his 30’s on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound.  He was pronounced dead at the scene.  A second shooting victim showed up at Methodist Hospital. Police say he is in critical condition.  Investigators are on the scene collecting evidence and talking to witnesses.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s