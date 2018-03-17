× West side shooting leaves one person dead, a second person critical

INDIANAPOLIS–One person is dead and a second person critical following a shooting Saturday evening on the city’s west side. Around 7:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to the 1400 block of Tremont Street. Medics found a male in his 30’s on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A second shooting victim showed up at Methodist Hospital. Police say he is in critical condition. Investigators are on the scene collecting evidence and talking to witnesses.