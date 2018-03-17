× UMBC upset prompts Little Caesars to give away free pizza

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Retrievers made history late Friday night and Little Caesars is here to spread the joy of pizza.

After UMBC upset Virginia 74-54 to become the first 16 to beat a 1 seed in tournament history, Little Caesars is giving away a free lunch combo on Monday, April 2.

It consists of a personal pizza and pop.

The free lunch combo will be given out from 11:30 a.m. through 1 p.m at Little Caesars’ locations throughout the area.