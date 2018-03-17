× Police searching for suspect after man shot, killed on near south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are searching for a suspect after they say a man was shot on the near south side early Saturday morning.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at a home on the 1800 block of Singleton Street. They arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Eskenazi, where he later died.

Police are questioning several witnesses who were inside the house when the shots were fired.

They are working to find a motive and have not yet released a suspect description.

We’ll keep this story updated as more information is released.