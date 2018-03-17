× Police make arrest after man shot, killed on near south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police have a suspect in custody after a long search following a fatal shooting on the near south side early Saturday morning.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at a home on the 1800 block of Singleton Street. They arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

An incident report says the victim is a 30-year-old man. The victim was transported to Eskenazi, where he later died.

Police are questioning several witnesses who were inside the house when the shots were fired.

At this time, IMPD has not released the suspect’s name.

We’ll keep this story updated as more information is released.