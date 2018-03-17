× Former treasurer for Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Dept. indicted for wire fraud

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The former treasurer of the Wayne Township Fire Department is facing federal charges after authorities believe he stole money from the department.

After an investigation that began in July 2016, Norman Burgess has been indicted on six federal counts of wire fraud.

According to documents, Burgess wrote 112 checks to himself which he was not entitled to from WTVFD’s account. He reportedly received $59,656.49 in unauthorized payments.

Burgess had been on Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Department of Hamilton County since August 2008 and had been clerk treasurer since 2011. He was responsible for all accounts payable systems, including payroll. He resigned in October 2016.

The department said since the discovery, financial accountability systems have been reviewed and new measures put into place to ensure that no single member has complete control over payroll and accounts payable systems.