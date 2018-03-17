27th Annual Shamrock Run draws big crowds, despite cold

Posted 11:46 am, March 17, 2018, by , Updated at 11:49AM, March 17, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, IND — It was a cold start for nearly 2,000 runners and walkers this morning at the 27th Annual Shamrock Run.

The race kicked off near Indianapolis Fire Department’s Union Hall in downtown.

It was a sight to see. Dozens of participants dressed up, showing off their Irish pride.

From leprechauns to shamrocks, people went all out for the annual event.

“It’s fun to see the outfits and everybody coming out, supporting our community, and the city,” said Dawn Johnson of Indianapolis.

“It’s great. Come out here, have fun and drink beer afterwards,” joked Indianapolis resident Stephen Jennings.

Following the race participants had a chance to celebrate with some green beer.

The Shamrock Run/Walk is the official race of the Indianapolis St. Patrick’s Day parade.

