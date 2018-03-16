× Winter Weather Advisory for central Indiana Saturday morning

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for central Indiana from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday along and north of a life from Lafayette to Carmel to Rushville. A freezing rain and rain mix will move in and coat roadways Saturday morning. Up to a half inch of snow and a tenth of inch of ice can be expected. Our wintry mix will change to light rain Saturday as temperatures rise.

Dry weather will prevail Sunday.

A stronger storm system will bring rain Monday.

Rain will change to snow Tuesday and linger through Wednesday.

19 counties are under the advisory for Saturday morning.

Low temperatures will fall below freezing north of I-70

Freezing rain will develop by 2am.

Freezing rain, snow, rain mix will peak in coverage by 4am.

Freezing rain will move east by 6am.

Expect streets to be wet and/or icy for the Shamrock Run and Walk.

Six years ago we had a warm St. Patrick’s Day.

Temperatures will be cool on Saturday.

We’ll have a sunny, warmer Sunday.

Rain moves in Monday.

Rain changes to snow Tuesday.

Snow will continue through Wednesday morning.