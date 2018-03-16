Westfield police searching for man accused of entering ex’s home ‘unlawfully’

Posted 4:15 pm, March 16, 2018, by , Updated at 04:21PM, March 16, 2018

Mani Johnson

WESTFIELD, Ind.– Westfield police are investigating an unlawful entry at a home Friday morning.

Around 10:45 a.m., police were called to the 4000 block of Bullfinch Way on a report from a woman that her ex boyfriend unlawfully entered her home. The suspect, Mani Johnson, had already left by the time officers arrived.

Details on how he entered the home were not released.

They say he drove away in a silver 2006 Chevrolet Impala. Johnson has an active arrest warrant our of Hamilton County in connection with another case.

Westfield police are asking anyone who knows of Johnson’s whereabouts to call them at 317-773-1300.

