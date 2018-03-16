Shocker in Charlotte: UMBC upsets #1 Virginia, first 16 seed to win in tournament history

Posted 11:33 pm, March 16, 2018, by

Courtesy Getty Images

CHARLOTTE, NC. – For the first time in the history of the NCAA tournament, a number one seed has lost in the opening round.

UMBC (University of Maryland Baltimore County) shocked the sports world late Friday by beating top-ranked Virginia, 74-54.

Their star Jairus Lyles led the Golden Retrievers with 28 points on 9-11 shooting.

The Retrievers didn’t even win their own conference to qualify for tournament, they upset Vermont in the American East Conference title game.  Virginia came into the tournament as the number one overall seed, but lost their sixth man for the year right before it started.

Prior to this, the closet a 16 seed came was in 1989, when Princeton almost beat Georgetown 50-49.

The Retrievers will face Kansas State on Sunday with a chance to continue their miracle run.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s