× Shocker in Charlotte: UMBC upsets #1 Virginia, first 16 seed to win in tournament history

CHARLOTTE, NC. – For the first time in the history of the NCAA tournament, a number one seed has lost in the opening round.

UMBC (University of Maryland Baltimore County) shocked the sports world late Friday by beating top-ranked Virginia, 74-54.

Their star Jairus Lyles led the Golden Retrievers with 28 points on 9-11 shooting.

The Retrievers didn’t even win their own conference to qualify for tournament, they upset Vermont in the American East Conference title game. Virginia came into the tournament as the number one overall seed, but lost their sixth man for the year right before it started.

Prior to this, the closet a 16 seed came was in 1989, when Princeton almost beat Georgetown 50-49.

The Retrievers will face Kansas State on Sunday with a chance to continue their miracle run.