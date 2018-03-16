× Keith Urban set to play Noblesville in June

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – This summer’s country lineup in central Indiana just keeps on getting better and better. Keith Urban announced he is bringing his 2018 tour to Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Saturday, June 16.

Kelsea Ballerini will serve as the opener for the “Graffiti U World Tour 2018” which will go through 58 cities from June to November.

The tour will feature many of Urban’s 23 #1 songs, as well as brand new songs that have never been performed live.

“I’ve been full-on writing, recording, collaborating and creating with some incredibly talented people for GRAFFITI U, a lot of whom I’ve never worked with before,” said Urban in a press release.

His last appearance in the area was headlining the Firestone Legends Day at the Indy 500.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 23.