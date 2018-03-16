Keith Urban set to play Noblesville in June

Posted 5:10 pm, March 16, 2018, by

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 12: Keith Urban performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on August 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – This summer’s country lineup in central Indiana just keeps on getting better and better. Keith Urban announced he is bringing his 2018 tour to Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Saturday, June 16.

Kelsea Ballerini will serve as the opener for  the “Graffiti U World Tour 2018” which will go through 58 cities from June to November.

The tour will feature many of Urban’s 23 #1 songs, as well as brand new songs that have never been performed live.

“I’ve been full-on writing, recording, collaborating and creating with some incredibly talented people for GRAFFITI U, a lot of whom I’ve never worked with before,” said Urban in a press release.

His last appearance in the area was headlining the Firestone Legends Day at the Indy 500.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 23.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s