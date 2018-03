Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. - Butler sophomore Joey Brunk has been to the Indianapolis zoo over 500 times. The Bulldog forward loves basketball, but when he's not on the hardwood you can find him at the zoo. Every time Butler plays in a tournament, Joey makes it a point to go to the cities zoo. Brunk took a tour of the Indianapolis zoo with us this past week, to explain why the zoo has been his passion since he was young.