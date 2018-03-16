× Indiana teen allegedly took taxi to and from bank for robbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Police say a teenager in southwestern Indiana used a taxi cab to travel to and from a bank robbery he committed, and he used part of his haul to pay the driver.

Derrick Faria, 19, was arrested on Thursday; he is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on preliminary charges of robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Evansville police were called to the Fifth Third Bank at 691 East Diamond Street around 2 p.m. for a hold up in progress.

Police say Faria passed a bank teller a note demanding money, but he did not display a weapon. No one was injured.

Faria left before officers arrived, but witnesses were able to give a good physical description of him. Witnesses also told police he left in a U-Cabby taxi.

Police learned Faria had been picked up and dropped off at a home in the 1600 block of W. Missouri, and he paid the driver using money he stole from the bank.

Police located him at the home 40 minutes after the heist. He cooperated with police and was taken into custody without incident.