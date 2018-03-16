× IMPD stepping up patrols for St. Paddy’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind– With St. Patrick’s day falling on the weekend this year, chances are even more people will be out celebrating.

But law enforcement agencies all over the area are reminding Hoosiers not to push their luck.

IMPD will have extra patrols, both uniformed and undercover officers, out all weekend long. State police will also be conducting DUI checkpoints in Marion and Hamilton counties.

“Drink responsibly. There are far too many accidents that could be prevented from people consuming adult beverages,” says Sgt. Chris Wilburn of IMPD.

For those headed to the 38th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade in downtown today, IMPD is asking paradegoers to stay alert, and be aware of what’s going on around you.

“One of the things we ask people to do is if you see something out of place, if it looks strange if you feel a little peculiar about things, notify law enforcement,” Sgt. Wilburn added.

Keep in mind, several roads near the parade route will be closed off starting at 9 a.m. They are set to reopen around 3 p.m.