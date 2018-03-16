× How Isaac Haas recalls his season-ending injury

DETROIT, Mich. – When Isaac Haas walked off the court at Little Caesars Arena Friday, he thought he’d be back Saturday for practice and then Sunday for Purdue’s second round NCAA Tournament game.

But after further analysis, Haas suffered a fractured elbow in the second half, and will miss the remainder of the Boilers’ season.

“My whole body kind of hit awkward,” remembered Haas, after the game and before the final diagnosis. “I tried to lay there for a second to assess myself. I rolled over, and that’s when I really felt my elbow.”

Someone asked the big man tongue-in-cheek if the fall hurt him or the floor more.

“Probably the floor honestly,” said Haas, showing just how unconcerned he was with the injury at the time.

Haas fell to the floor midway through the second half while battling for a rebound during Purdue’s 74-48 win over Cal State Fullerton.

“He gets a lot of (physical play),” said Matt Painter, also before knowing the full scale of Haas’ injury. “He’s a tough match-up physically. People have a tough time with it, so they lock arms, and he gets pulled down. So things of that nature happen a lot with him.”

Clearly, the nature of this fall was something far different, far more serious, and the Boilers will be without their senior center and his 14.9 points and 5.6 rebounds a game for the rest of the season.