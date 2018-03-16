× Ex-Colts CB Rashaan Melvin signs with Raiders

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts’ defense took a hit Friday, albeit an expected one.

Rashaan Melvin, arguably the defense’s top component a year ago, has signed a one-year, $6.5 million free-agent contract with the Oakland Raiders. His departure was expected after general manager Chris Ballard recently said the team would allow the veteran cornerback to test his value on the open market.

Expected or not, Melvin’s departure creates a sizable void in the Colts’ secondary. The only cornerbacks under contract are Quincy Wilson, Nate Hairston, Chris Milton, Kenny Moore II and D.J. White.

Wilson, Hairston and Moore are coming off their rookie seasons.

Melvin started 10 games last season before missing the final five games with a broken hand. He led the defense with three interceptions and 13 defended passes.