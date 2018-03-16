Dry for parade but wet weather kicks off the weekend

Posted 9:39 am, March 16, 2018, by

By Star Derry

Friday will be a bit of a colder morning thanks to a northerly flow keeping us in the 20s with wind chills as cold as the teens. We’ll have plenty of sunshine for the morning but clouds will build in later Friday afternoon.

Our next weather-maker is brewing in the Plains. It’ll trek this way and bring us rain late Friday night. A few icy spots are possible (especially NE) after midnight but most of us will have a rain event.

This weekend will be split between a wet and cool Saturday and a sunny and mild Sunday. Light at the end of the tunnel!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s