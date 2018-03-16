× Dry for parade but wet weather kicks off the weekend

By Star Derry

Friday will be a bit of a colder morning thanks to a northerly flow keeping us in the 20s with wind chills as cold as the teens. We’ll have plenty of sunshine for the morning but clouds will build in later Friday afternoon.

Our next weather-maker is brewing in the Plains. It’ll trek this way and bring us rain late Friday night. A few icy spots are possible (especially NE) after midnight but most of us will have a rain event.

This weekend will be split between a wet and cool Saturday and a sunny and mild Sunday. Light at the end of the tunnel!