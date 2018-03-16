Butler beats Arkansas 79-62, sets up second round game against Purdue

Posted 5:29 pm, March 16, 2018, by

Courtesy Getty Images

DETROIT, Mich. –  It was the Bulldog’s day up in Detroit Friday, as Butler dismantled Arkansas 79-62 to set up a fun second round game against in-state rival Purdue.

After getting off to an 18-2 run to start the game, it looked like Butler was going to blow out the Razorbacks. They rallied and made the game respectable at the half, 36-31.

Kelan Martin continued to do Kelan Martin things all game long, going off for game high 27 points on 5-11 from downtown. Of course, Kamar Baldwin came to play as well.

He led knocked in 24 points as well.

This sets up what should be a great game Sunday between Purdue and Butler.

The Boilers handed it to Butler earlier this season in the Crossroads Classic, but it was announced after their win today that Isaac Haas suffered a season-ending fractured elbow.

It is not known what time that game will be played at yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s