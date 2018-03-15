× UPDATE: Suspect in attack on Acapulco Joe’s owner in custody

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police took a suspect into custody Thursday accused of assaulting a local restaurant owner, leaving him in critical condition.

Maurice Dunlap was apprehended by the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit and US Marshals in downtown Indianapolis for the attack, which happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday at Acapulco Joe’s on North Illinois Street. Police say Dunlap was on a blind date, and he tried to leave without paying after his card was declined.

The credit card turned out to be stolen, according to police.

Additionally, Dunlap was wanted on charges unrelated to the attack including theft, robbery with serious bodily injury and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

At last check, the victim was in critical condition in the ICU after he had emergency brain surgery.

The woman who was on the date with the suspect stayed behind but gave a fake name to police.

Surveillance video from Acapulco Joe’s shows the suspect walking around the restaurant, but does not show the attack.

Maurice Dunlap is wanted for beating a restaurant owner so badly...he had to have emergency brain surgery. But - that’s not all...he is also wanted on theft charges, battery, and is considered armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/3odWStSvtX — Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) March 15, 2018