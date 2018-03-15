× Suspect in attack on Acapulco Joe’s owner identified

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police continue to search for a man accused of assaulting a local restaurant owner, leaving him in critical condition.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) says Maurice Dunlap is wanted for the the attack, which happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday at Acapulco Joe’s on North Illinois Street. Police say Dunlap was on a blind date, and he tried to leave without paying after his card was declined.

The credit card turned out to be stolen, according to police.

Additionally, Dunlap is wanted on charges unrelated to the attack including theft, robbery with serious bodily injury and battery by means of a deadly weapon. Dunlap should be considered armed and dangerous.

At last check, the victim was in critical condition in the ICU after he had emergency brain surgery.

The woman who was on the date with the suspect stayed behind but gave a fake name to police.

Surveillance video from Acapulco Joe’s shows the suspect walking around the restaurant, but does not show the attack.

Anyone with information on Dunlap whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the tip leads to a felony arrest.