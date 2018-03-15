Surveillance video shows resource officer’s response during Parkland shooting

A video from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on the afternoon of the Valentine’s Day massacre shows former school resource officer Scot Peterson responding to the shots fired, but doesn’t provide much in the way of detail.

Several media organizations, including CNN, sued the Broward County Sheriff’s Office to obtain surveillance footage at the Parkland, Florida, high school where 17 people were shot and killed by a former student, in hopes of providing answers about the police response.

Authorities previously said the footage showed that Peterson never went inside the building where the gunman was shooting at students and school staff.

Peterson was armed but stayed outside the building, authorities said. The Broward Sheriff’s Office active shooter policy calls for deputies to interrupt a shooting and search for victims when there’s a ceasefire.

But the edited 27-minute video illuminates little.

Security camera footage from outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shows armed officer stays outside of the building during school shooting https://t.co/PwW1AP01br pic.twitter.com/HdVHXFwPLa — CNN (@CNN) March 15, 2018

It begins with Peterson, wearing his deputy’s uniform, standing between two buildings on campus talking to another adult, then appearing to speak into a radio handset on his shoulder. He walks off screen, and the video changes to a long angle of a golf cart driving away. Another angle shows the golf cart moving down a corridor, before the shot switches again.

The final shot, which lasts about 26 minutes, shows what police say is Peterson positioned outside a building. Students, whose images are pixelated, walk into the frame and then out of it.

At various times over the next 26 minutes, people — ostensibly police, as they are not pixelated like the children are — can be seen at the far corner of the building, behind a pillar in a corridor to the right of the frame and standing near the corridor from which the golf cart emerged.

About 22 minutes into the video, police lights can be seen at the far corner of the building.

In the final seconds of the video, three figures who appear to be in uniform run from the golf cart corridor and off the left side of the screen.

In a statement, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said it welcomed a Florida judge’s decision to release the footage, but said it was prohibited from discussing any details until the investigation had concluded.

“The video speaks for itself,” the statement said. “(Peterson’s) actions were enough to warrant an internal affairs investigation, as requested by Sheriff Scott Israel on Feb. 21. After being suspended without pay, Peterson chose to resign and immediately retired rather than face possible termination.”

While he was outside the building, Peterson got on his radio and took a position where he could see the western entry, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said.