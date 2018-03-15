× Statewide Silver Alert canceled for missing Valparaiso woman

UPDATE – Authorities canceled the Silver Alert for Kelley on Thursday.

VALPARAISO, Ind. — The Valparaiso Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an adult from Valparaiso, Indiana. Patricia Louise Kelley, 81, is a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 115 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen Wednesday, March 14, at 12 p.m. in Valparaiso, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. She was last seen driving a silver 2007 Buick Rendezvous Indiana plate 482APN.

If you have any information on Patricia Louise Kelley, contact the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135 or 911.