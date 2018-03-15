× Rachel’s Rundown: The best of what’s happening in and around Indy this St. Patrick’s Day weekend

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Downtown Indianapolis

The 38th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at 11:30 AM downtown this Friday. It will feature high school bands, floats, Irish dancers, bag pipe and drum bands, Irish organizations and dignitaries, and even some of your favorite personalities from CBS 4. Afterwards, there will be a block party from until 3 PM on Vermont Street with live entertainment, food, interactive displays and a beer garden.

Shamrock 5K Run/Walk

Military Park, Downtown

Lace up your sneakers and head downtown on Saturday for the Shamrock Beer 5-K Run/Walk. It kicks off at 2 PM at Military Park. The course will have several beer stops along the route, each sponsored by a different local brewery. Plus, all registered participants get a souvenir beer glass, T-shirt and an event medal for completing the course. And feel free to dress up! After the run, they will hand out prizes for best costumes.

Blarney Bash

Georgia Street, Downtown

On Saturday from 2 to 11 PM all of Georgia Street downtown is turning into an all day party for the 5th annual Blarney Bash hosted by Kilroy’s Bar & Grill. The 21-and-over outdoor festival will feature plenty of food, live music and DJs, and—of course—green beer. Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door.

Les Miserables National Tour

Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Seen by more than 70 million people in 44 countries and in 22 languages around the globe, Les Misérables is still the world’s most popular musical, breaking box office records in its 32nd year. Now, direct from an acclaimed two-and-a-half-year return to Broadway, the Les Mis national tour is making a stop here in Indy at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre. The show runs through Sunday evening, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Brickworld

Indiana State Fairgrounds Blue Ribbon Pavilion

Grab the kids and head to the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday for Brickworld—the premiere LEGO experience in North America. The event features over 65,000 square feet of spectacular LEGO creations built by local enthusiasts. There will also be plenty of interactive activities like fighting robots, a graffiti wall, and LEGO play areas. Admission is only $12 per person and free for kids under 3.

Storybook Gnomes

Garfield Park Conservatory

It’s spring break and garden gnomes are running wild at Garfield Park Conservatory! Well… sort of. Their Gnome Show kicks off this Saturday and runs through the 31st. Kids and adults alike will love the whimsical display of storybook gnomes hiding throughout the tropical conservatory. You can even try to find them all during a scavenger hunt. Admission is only $4 per person or $10 for families.

