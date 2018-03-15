× Police investigate after teen hit by vehicle on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A teenager is in critical condition after getting hit by a vehicle on Indy’s northeast side.

The accident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. in the 3900 block of North Emerson Avenue.

Police say a male teen, around 16 or 17-years-old, was transported to the hospital with a head injury and in critical condition after getting hit by a vehicle. He has a severe laceration to the side of his head.

At this time it is not being investigated as a hit and run. We will update this story as more information is made available.