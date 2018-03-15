× Man in critical condition after near west side shooting Thursday night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday night on the near west side, IMPD confirms.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of King Ave. tonight on the report of shots fired. A male victim was reportedly dropped off at Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Homicide detectives and aggravated assault detectives have been called to the scene.

We have a crew on the way and will update once more information becomes available.