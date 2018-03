INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s almost St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Indianapolis, and that means officials are getting ready to dye the canal green!

Watch live above as the festivities are set to begin at 5 p.m. The pouring of dye will be at around 5:45 p.m.

The 22nd annual greening will feature traditional Irish music and tons of great food trucks.

The parade follows tomorrow on Vermont St. between Pennsylvania and Meridian St. The block party is free and opens tomorrow at 9 a.m.