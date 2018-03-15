× Legislative session comes to chaotic close

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The Indiana General Assembly’s annual session came to a chaotic close as lawmakers blew past their midnight deadline to adjourn with major bills still in play. Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma and GOP Senate leader David Long blamed each other.

Among the bills that died were measures to boost school safety, allow for driver-less cars, increase gun rights and make adjustments to the tax system. Another major bill that died would have allowed Ball State University to take over Muncie schools.

The chaotic end came after the House and Senate spent considerable time in closed door meetings and celebrating retiring lawmakers in recent days.

The Senate even adjourned in the afternoon on Tuesday, leaving considerable work for the following day.

Among the bills that passed, included those concerning the use and sale of CBD oil in Indiana, along with one which now allows the state to issue professional licenses to DACA recipients living legally in Indiana. State lawmakers also passed two workforce development bills.

Despite the last minute scrambling, several major initiatives did not make it, including the bill which would have allotted money towards school safety. GOP leadership, however, believed that Governor Eric Holcomb would likely be able to get much of that taken care of on his own.

Lawmakers also passed measures which allow parents to opt their kids out of sex education classes, along with a bill which paves the way for nine opioid addiction treatment centers to open across the state. Sunday alcohol sales were already passed and signed into law. State lawmakers also approved a measure which is expected to close a $22 million funding gap in the state’s education system.