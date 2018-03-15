× IPS adding new sports for 2018-19 school year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IPS announced Thursday that plan to expand its athletic department beginning next year.

The district plans to add swimming & diving, golf, gymnastics, rugby and lacrosse.

“We have the ingredients to build up the powerhouse high school sports programs that IPS was known for in its heyday,” said IPS District Athletic Director Jamal Smith. “Increasing school spirit and pride throughout the district is part of helping students excel.”

They also announced each student athlete, regardless of sport, will be required to complete community service projects.

The changes at the high school level also include new athletic leadership with several recent hires. These athletic directors will spearhead an increase in athletic participation giving as many students as possible the opportunity to experience the positive impacts of sports.

The new athletic directors are: