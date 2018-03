× Police investigating after body is found in White River, near Monon Trail

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A death investigation is underway along the Monon Trail, north of Broad Ripple.

Indianapolis police say a body has been found in the White River near the intersection of 75th St. and Westfield Blvd.

Officers were called to the scene at about 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

Homicide investigators have been notified.

RIGHT NOW: Activity along the Monon Trail bridge just south of Westfield has mostly stopped as people watch dive crews called out for a death investigation. pic.twitter.com/OqM5s8Qbzh — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) March 15, 2018

