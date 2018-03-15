IMPD officer seriously injured, private citizen’s dog dead after west side crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An IMPD officer was “seriously injured” in a crash on the city’s west side Thursday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of 21st St. and Country Club Rd. shortly before 3:21 p.m. When crews arrived to the scene, the officer and another woman were unresponsive.

Police say the women were taken to Methodist Hospital. They have not been identified.

IMPD says the officer’s condition is “stable but guarded.” She will remain at the hospital until her condition improves. The condition of the other woman was not provided.

A witness told police that the private citizen’s vehicle struck the officer’s cruiser as it approached the intersection with its overhead lights and sirens activated. The officer reportedly cleared each lane of the intersection before being struck by another vehicle.

Police say the private citizen’s dog was killed as a result of the collision.