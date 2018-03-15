IMPD officer hospitalized after crash on Indy’s west side

Posted 4:29 pm, March 15, 2018, by , Updated at 04:36PM, March 15, 2018

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An IMPD officer was involved in a three-vehicle crash on the city’s west side Thursday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of 21st St. and Country Club Rd.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, the officer was taken to IU Methodist Hospital in stable condition. She has not been identified at this time.

Fire officials say at least one other patient was transported to a local hospital, also in stable condition.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as authorities investigate and clear the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

