Person taken into custody as IMPD, FBI conduct raids across Indianapolis

Posted 11:42 am, March 15, 2018, by , Updated at 11:54AM, March 15, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – At least one person was taken into custody during a raid conducted by IMPD and the FBI on the northeast side of Indianapolis Thursday morning.

They arrived at a home in the 9100 block of Brentwood Court around 10 a.m. A box was taken out of the home, and a man was put in an officer’s squad car.

IMPD Sgt. Chris Wilburn confirms to CBS4 they have “coordinated activity in pockets of Marion County” with the FBI.

We will update this story with more information when it is made available.

Photo Gallery

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s