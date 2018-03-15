× Georgia hires Tom Crean as next head coach

ATHENS, Ga. – Tom Crean has become the next head coach at the University of Georgia.

This is following reports of him meeting with Pitt yesterday to discuss their vacancy after the Panthers fired Kevin Stallings.

Georgia fired Mark Fox on March 10 after failing to make the tournament for the third year in a row, he lasted nine seasons in Athens.

Tom Crean has still stayed in Bloomington after he was fired by Indiana on March 16, 2017. Crean was essential in revitalizing the Hoosiers, but failed to get passed the Sweet Sixteen in four total tournament appearances.

He takes over a young Georgia squad that loses just two key seniors. It’s clear the Yahoo report regarding former Crean assistant Chuck Martin didn’t hurt his cause on getting another job.

Local media in Athens is reporting Crean signed a six-year deal paying him $3.2 annually.

Crean has been a college basketball analyst for ESPN and ESPN Radio over the last year.

Adrian Wojnarowski with ESPN was the first to report the news.