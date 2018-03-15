× Emergency road repairs to be done Thursday along Keystone Crossing Drive

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) announced Thursday that there will be lane restrictions along Keystone Crossing Drive, from Haverstick Road to Sand Point Way due to emergency road repairs.

During the road repairs, DPW will guide traffic to ensure safe and accessible travel through Keystone Crossing Drive for both DPW crews and drivers. The repair work is expected to end Friday, weather permitting.

Once work is complete, DPW lane restrictions along Keystone Crossing Drive, from Haverstick Road to Sand Point Way will be removed. DPW is currently evaluating this segment of road to design a more permanent fix to this road.

This work is in addition to continued pothole filling and strip patching work on city streets.

Residents can visit DPW’s homepage to view DPW’s emergency road repair plan for each day.

DPW encourages residents to report potholes to the City via the Mayor’s Action Center (317-327-4MAC), by accessing indy.gov/requestindy, or by using the RequestIndy smartphone app.