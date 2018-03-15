Choking hazard prompts recall of nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders

Watch CBS4 News online tonight at 11 during March Madness

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – About 590,000 Dr. Brown’s Lovey pacifier and teether holders are being recalled due to a choking hazard.

Snaps can detach from the products’ ribbons, which young children can choke on, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. A total of 67 people have reported the ribbons fraying and the snaps detaching, but no injuries have been reported yet.

The holders were sold from Aug. 2015 to March 2018 at various stores nationwide, including Bed Bath & Beyond, H-E-B Grocery, K-Mart, Target, Toys ‘R Us, Babies ‘R Us, Wal-Mart, and online at Amazon.com.

They come in eight styles: Giraffe, Zebra, Turtle, Reindeer (Special Holiday Edition), Frog (Special Holiday Edition), Spring Bunny (Special Holiday Edition), Deer and Bunny.

Only holders with the following lot codes are included in this recall: RICH0615; RICH0715; RICH0815; RICH1215; RICH0516; RICH0616; RICH0716; RICH1116; RICH1016; RICH0916; RICH1216; RICH0317; RICH0417; RICH0517; RICH0617; RICH0717; RICH0817; RICH0917. The lot codes are printed on the tag attached to the holder.

Those who’ve purchased these products should immediately take them away from young children and contact Handi-Craft for further instructions to receive replacement products or comparable merchandise of equal or lesser value.

