Central Indiana finally reaches temperatures near average on Thursday; another cooldown coming soon

By Star Derry

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – We deserve some great weather and that’ll happen today! After more than a week of below average temps, Thursday’s high should climb to within a degree of average- a huge improvement. We’ll also be treated to a sunny sky and a light breeze.

Tonight will have limited clouds so we’ll get a little cooler by early Friday morning. Friday’s morning commute will be free of weather-related issues and most of the evening commute will be quiet but nearing 8 p.m. scattered light showers will move in.

Late Friday night, a few icy spots will be possible, especially NE. Most ice will accumulate on tree branches and grass but no more than a tenth of an inch is expected. Untreated roads could prove slick by late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The second half of St. Patrick’s Day will dry up and stay quiet through Sunday.