Cooler Friday expected for central Indiana
Friday will be cooler with highs in the 40s and clouds will increase during the day.
Six years ago, we set a record high for St. Patrick’s day. It won’t be nearly as warm for this year’s celebrations.
A freezing rain/rain mix will move in Friday night and coat roadways with a thin layer of ice through Saturday morning. Our wintry mix will change to light rain Saturday as temperatures rise.
Dry weather will prevail Sunday.
A stronger storm system will bring rain Monday.
Rain will chance to snow Tuesday and linger through Wednesday.
We’ll have cool, dry weather for the parade.
