Cooler Friday expected for central Indiana

Friday will be cooler with highs in the 40s and clouds will increase during the day.

A freezing rain/rain mix will move in Friday night and coat roadways with a thin layer of ice through Saturday morning. Our wintry mix will change to light rain Saturday as temperatures rise.

Dry weather will prevail Sunday.

A stronger storm system will bring rain Monday.

Rain will chance to snow Tuesday and linger through Wednesday.

We’ll have cool, dry weather for the parade.

